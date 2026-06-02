Citi Trends Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Citi Trends (CTRN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.75 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $0.87 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $230.86 million from $201.73 million last year.

Citi Trends earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.75 Mln. vs. $0.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $230.86 Mln vs. $201.73 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.