Citi cuts promotions, raises as it seeks to overhaul the bank, FT says

Citi (C)group is cutting the number of year-end promotions it typically awards as the company seeks to keep costs down amid a long-term restructuring that will involve shrinking its headcount, Stephen Gandel of The Financial Times reports. Managers have been told as many as 2,000 employees could receive a bump in their pay and title in the next month, which is down from 8,000 in previous years, four people familiar with the discussions told the Times.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on C:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.