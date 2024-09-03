Citadel and Jane Street Set for Record Revenue as Competition with Banks Heats Up

Citadel Securities and Jane Street, two of the top market-making firms in the U.S., are set for a record-breaking year in revenue as they increasingly compete with the largest U.S. banks in the trading arena. Citadel Securities reported a staggering 81% increase in net trading revenue to $4.9 billion for the first half of the year, while Jane Street saw a 78% rise to $8.4 billion. Both firms have expanded their market-making capabilities, with Citadel entering corporate-bond trading and Jane Street dominating the exchange-traded fund (ETF) space.





The financial performance of these firms highlights the increasing influence of non-bank entities in markets traditionally dominated by big banks. Citadel Securities, founded by Ken Griffin, generated $2.7 billion in adjusted earnings in the first half, nearly tripling from $1.1 billion a year earlier. Jane Street also doubled its earnings, reaching $6.1 billion, reflecting strong growth in equity and options trading.





The remarkable growth of Citadel Securities and Jane Street highlights the increasing role of non-bank entities in global financial markets. Their aggressive expansion into areas traditionally dominated by big banks signals a shift in market dynamics. As these firms continue to innovate and push into new areas, they are likely to remain key players in the financial landscape, challenging the traditional dominance of Wall Street's biggest institutions.The competition between these market makers and traditional banks will likely heat up further, driven by their robust financial performance and strategic expansions. Their continued success will reshape the landscape of global trading, with implications for both market stability and regulation.

