Cisco signs whole portfolio agreement with MGM Resorts

November 18, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Cisco (CSCO) and MGM Resorts (MGM) announced that the companies have signed a whole portfolio agreement “empowering MGM Resorts with the majority of Cisco’s software portfolio.” This includes cybersecurity, software defined networking, software defined-WAN, digital experience assurance, full-stack observability, data center and services. The agreement spans 5.5 years. “The agreement will enable the automation of MGM Resort’s network. This will pave the way for future location services and next-generation machine learning applications in the gaming and hospitality industry, unlocking new channels of guest engagement. Additionally, Cisco technology will ensure uptime and security-essential for the delivery of exceptional guest experiences in its 24/7 operations,” the companies said.

