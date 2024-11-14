News & Insights

Stocks
CSCO

Cisco price target raised to $57 from $52 at Piper Sandler

November 14, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the firm’s price target on Cisco (CSCO) to $57 from $52 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes shares are trading slightly lower as Cisco faced a high bar heading into the print that checks didn’t necessarily support. Lead metrics were generally mixed overall, especially ex-Splunk, with notably organic Security growth disappointing alongside U.S. Fed commentary. However, Piper says it was encouraging to hear of major hyperscaler wins and AI momentum, ARR strength, increased Splunk opportunity and synergies, GPM sustainability, and raised outlook.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.