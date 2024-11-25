News & Insights

Stocks

Circle SpA Advances in Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Circle S.p.A. has made progress in its share buy-back program, purchasing 330 ordinary shares at an average price of 8.06 euros per share. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, continues to expand its portfolio in digitization and logistics through strategic acquisitions and innovations. As of November 2024, Circle holds 32,340 ordinary shares, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into IT:CIRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.