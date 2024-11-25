Circle SpA Advances in Share Buy-Back Strategy

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A. has made progress in its share buy-back program, purchasing 330 ordinary shares at an average price of 8.06 euros per share. The company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, continues to expand its portfolio in digitization and logistics through strategic acquisitions and innovations. As of November 2024, Circle holds 32,340 ordinary shares, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value.

