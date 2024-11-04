Circle S.p.A. Advances with Share Buy-Back Strategy

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle S.p.A., a leader in innovation for port and intermodal logistics, has recently acquired 1,320 of its own shares valued at €10,665. This buy-back operation aligns with the company’s strategic goals to enhance its market presence and investor confidence. Circle continues to strengthen its portfolio with digital solutions and strategic partnerships.

