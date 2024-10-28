Circle Group Secures Key Customs Digitization Contract

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle Group, a key player in port and intermodal logistics innovation, has secured a contract worth €100,000 to digitize customs management at a major Mediterranean port. The initiative, part of Circle’s ‘Connect 4 Agile Growth’ plan, aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in customs processes, further solidifying its leadership in technology-driven logistics solutions. The company continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies to make the logistics sector more competitive and sustainable.

