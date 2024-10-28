News & Insights

Circle Group Boosts Port Efficiency with New Contract

October 28, 2024 — 04:00 am EDT

Circle SpA (IT:CIRC) has released an update.

Circle Group has secured a contract worth around 100,000 Euros for the digitized customs management of a major Mediterranean port terminal, enhancing their role in the logistics sector. The deal involves implementing advanced software modules to streamline customs processes, aligning with Circle’s ‘Connect 4 Agile Growth’ strategy. This initiative is set to boost efficiency, transparency, and collaboration across European logistics hubs.

