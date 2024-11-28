Circio Holding ASA Unveils RNA Technology Updates

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Circio Holding ASA is set to present a company update and insights into its innovative circular RNA technology during a live webcast. The event will feature CEO Dr. Erik D Wiklund and CTO Dr. Thomas B Hansen, who will discuss recent advancements in the circVec platform and its potential impact on the future of nucleic acid medicine. This presentation comes as the company prepares for an upcoming warrant exercise period following a rights issue earlier this year.

For further insights into GB:0RIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.