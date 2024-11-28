News & Insights

Circio Holding ASA Unveils RNA Technology Updates

November 28, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA is set to present a company update and insights into its innovative circular RNA technology during a live webcast. The event will feature CEO Dr. Erik D Wiklund and CTO Dr. Thomas B Hansen, who will discuss recent advancements in the circVec platform and its potential impact on the future of nucleic acid medicine. This presentation comes as the company prepares for an upcoming warrant exercise period following a rights issue earlier this year.

