Circio Holding ASA Issues Stock Options to Key Employees

November 22, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Circio Holding ASA has decided to issue stock options to key employees as a retention incentive amid financial constraints. This move aligns with the company’s goal to reward dedication and ensure continued progress in developing its circular RNA technology. The stock options come with a vesting schedule and are granted without consideration to encourage long-term employee commitment.

