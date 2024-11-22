Circio Holding ASA Issues Stock Options to Key Employees

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.
Circio Holding ASA has decided to issue stock options to key employees as a retention incentive amid financial constraints. This move aligns with the company’s goal to reward dedication and ensure continued progress in developing its circular RNA technology. The stock options come with a vesting schedule and are granted without consideration to encourage long-term employee commitment.
