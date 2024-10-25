Circio Holding ASA Expands Share Capital Amid Biotech Innovations

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Circio Holding ASA is set to increase its share capital with the conversion of NOK 2.5 million in bonds into 4,166,666 new shares, reflecting its strategic financial maneuvers in the biotechnology sector. The company is advancing its RNA therapeutics platform and cancer vaccine development, highlighting its innovative approach to genetic medicine. This positions Circio as a promising player in the biotech market, attracting interest from investors looking at cutting-edge medical technologies.

