Circio CEO Exercises Warrants Amid Biotech Advancements

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio Holding ASA, has exercised 140,400 warrants to obtain new shares at NOK 0.60 each, aligning with the company’s ongoing rights issue. Circio is advancing in the biotechnology field with its innovative circular RNA technology and a promising cancer vaccine, TG01, currently under clinical trials.

For further insights into GB:0RIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.