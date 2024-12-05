News & Insights

Circio CEO Exercises Warrants Amid Biotech Advancements

December 05, 2024 — 05:03 am EST

Targovax ASA (GB:0RIS) has released an update.

Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio Holding ASA, has exercised 140,400 warrants to obtain new shares at NOK 0.60 each, aligning with the company’s ongoing rights issue. Circio is advancing in the biotechnology field with its innovative circular RNA technology and a promising cancer vaccine, TG01, currently under clinical trials.

