Cipher Mining mines 202 Bitcoin in November

December 03, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

In November, the Company’s operations and construction teams continued upgrading the mining fleet at Odessa and developing the new Black Pearl data center. “By year-end, we expect to complete the Odessa upgrade, giving Cipher one of the most efficient fleets of mining rigs in the industry,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher. “Additionally, with substation work now underway, Black Pearl’s development remains on track for energization by the end of Q2 2025,” continued Page. Cipher produced ~202 BTC in November. As part of its regular treasury management process, Cipher sold ~234 BTC in November, ending the month with a balance of ~1,383 BTC.

