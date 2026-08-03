Cipher Digital Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Cipher Digital Inc. CIFR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $29.28 million, indicating a 32.78% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 21 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This implies a year-over-year deterioration from a loss of 12 cents.



Cipher Digital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched in another and missed on the remaining two occasions, with an average negative surprise of 354.05%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for CIFR before the announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of CIFR’s Q2 Results

Cipher Digital’s second-quarter 2026 results are likely to reflect its shift from Bitcoin mining toward hyperscale data-center development. The company entered the quarter with three long-term campus leases and 700 megawatts of contracted HPC capacity. However, meaningful lease revenues had not begun, leaving near-term performance reliant on mining as construction spending increased. This transition is expected to have improved long-term visibility but pressured second-quarter profitability.



Construction progress at Barber Lake and Black Pearl should remain a central focus. Barber Lake had completed structural steel work and secured about 99% of required equipment, while Black Pearl’s retrofit and expansion phases were advancing with most equipment procured. Higher labor and procurement activity are likely to have increased capital expenditures and working-capital needs in the quarter.



Stingray’s development is another key driver. Cipher began mobilization and substation work while targeting fourth-quarter 2026 energization. Project-level financing reduces funding uncertainty and limits reliance on corporate equity, but additional borrowing raises leverage and interest obligations. Stingray activity is, therefore, expected to have strengthened growth visibility while adding near-term financing costs.



Odessa remained Cipher’s primary operating revenue source entering the second quarter. The 207-megawatt facility operated at roughly 11.6 exahash per second and benefited from power costs near 2.8 cents per kilowatt-hour. Still, revenues remained exposed to Bitcoin prices, network difficulty and production variability, while Black Pearl mining had been decommissioned. These factors may have limited sequential mining revenues despite Odessa’s favorable cost structure.



Finally, operating and financing costs warrant attention. Cipher had expanded staffing to support development, increasing compensation and professional expenses, while project debt lifted interest expense. Higher overhead, financing costs and noncash valuation movements are likely to have kept reported earnings volatile in the quarter.

What Our Model Says About CIFR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cipher Digital this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Cipher Digital currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Dave Inc. DAVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DAVE shares have gained 79.8% in the year-to-date period. DAVE is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.



Duolingo, Inc. DUOL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.02% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Duolingo shares have declined 22.2% in the year-to-date period. DUOL is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.



Enpro Inc. NPO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank #2.



NPO shares have appreciated 51.7% in the year-to-date period. NPO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enpro Inc. (NPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.