CION Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/17/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/26, Cion Investment Corporation (Symbol: CION) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of CION's recent stock price of $6.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Cion Investment Corporation to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when CION shares open for trading on 7/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CION is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CION shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CION's low point in its 52 week range is $5.965 per share, with $10.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.59.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CION makes up 2.24% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading higher by about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CION).

Cion Investment Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Cion Investment Corporation shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further CION Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.