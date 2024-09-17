News & Insights

Markets
LH

Cinven To Sell Minority Stake In Synlab To LabCorp.

September 17, 2024 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - International private equity firm, Cinven, Monday announced an agreement to sell an indirect minority stake in SYNLAB to strategic investor LabCorp, an innovative and comprehensive lab services. The purchase price for the 15 percent minority stake was approximately 140 million euros.

Labcorp will acquire the indirect minority stake through an intermediate holding company established to hold the investment with SYNLAB.

Glenn Eisenberg, CFO of LabCorp said, "The investment by Labcorp is another significant milestone in Cinven's strong Healthcare track record."

Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.