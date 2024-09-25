Cintas Q1 Income Rises, Beats View; Revises Up Annual Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has lifted its full-year outlook in line with analysts' forecast.

Todd M. Schneider, CEO of Cintas, said: "Our raised fiscal 2025 outlook reflects the continued momentum we see across the business. I look forward to another successful fiscal year."

The company now expects net income per share of $4.17 to $4.25, higher than its prior outlook of $4.06 to $4.19 per share. Revenue is now projected to be $10.22 billion to $10.32 billion, compared with the earlier expectation of $10.16 billion to $10.31 billion.

Analysts, on average estimate the firm to report earnings of $4.17, on revenue of $10.28 billion, for the year.

CTAS was trading up by 2.12 percent at $209.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Q1 Results:

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $452.033 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $385.085 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $2.501 billion from $2.342 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $452.033 Mln. vs. $385.085 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.501 Bln vs. $2.342 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.