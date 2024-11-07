News & Insights

Stocks
CING

Cingulate reports Q3 net loss $3.2M vs. $5.98M last year

November 07, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“The capital raised this quarter has allowed us to focus on advancing the remaining activities required for NDA submission of our lead ADHD asset, CTx-1301, targeted for mid 2025,” said Cingulate (CING) Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer. “The granting of European patents for CTx-1301 in up to 30 territories, including the United Kingdom, helps Cingulate expand its reach beyond the United States and makes a positive impact on the growing ADHD markets abroad. Overall, Cingulate finds itself in a stronger position financially and looks forward to filing its first NDA next year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CING:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.