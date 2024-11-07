Cingulate reports Q3 net loss $3.2M vs. $5.98M last year

“The capital raised this quarter has allowed us to focus on advancing the remaining activities required for NDA submission of our lead ADHD asset, CTx-1301, targeted for mid 2025,” said Cingulate (CING) Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer. “The granting of European patents for CTx-1301 in up to 30 territories, including the United Kingdom, helps Cingulate expand its reach beyond the United States and makes a positive impact on the growing ADHD markets abroad. Overall, Cingulate finds itself in a stronger position financially and looks forward to filing its first NDA next year.”

