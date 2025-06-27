Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob To Retire In 2026

(RTTNews) - Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO), Friday announced that the company's President and CEO Ellis Jacob will retire from the position on December 31, 2026.

Jacob will continue to lead the company to ensure smooth transition to a new leadership structure.

Speaking about the announcement, Jacob noted, "After thoughtful consideration, I welcome this next chapter. For decades, I have been focused on making Cineplex a great Canadian company, and I move forward with immense pride in what we've built for generations of Canadian movie fans who come to us for those magical moments of escape that can only be found in a true theatre experience."

Thursday, Cineplex's stock closed at C$11.34, up 2.35 percent on the Toronto.

