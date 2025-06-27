Markets

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob To Retire In 2026

June 27, 2025 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO), Friday announced that the company's President and CEO Ellis Jacob will retire from the position on December 31, 2026.

Jacob will continue to lead the company to ensure smooth transition to a new leadership structure.

Speaking about the announcement, Jacob noted, "After thoughtful consideration, I welcome this next chapter. For decades, I have been focused on making Cineplex a great Canadian company, and I move forward with immense pride in what we've built for generations of Canadian movie fans who come to us for those magical moments of escape that can only be found in a true theatre experience."

Thursday, Cineplex's stock closed at C$11.34, up 2.35 percent on the Toronto.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.