Cinemark Stock Rises 22% in a Month: Is the Momentum Sustainable?

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK have rallied 21.9% in the past month compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 8.1% rise. Yesterday, the stock increased 4.4% after it reported record-breaking achievements during the Thanksgiving holiday period.



In the past month, the company’s share price performance outshined other industry players, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, The Marcus Corporation MCS and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV.



CNK is benefiting from increased attendance from moviegoers, the availability of diverse film options and upscale amenity offerings. Also, strong consumer spending on premium large-screen formats and innovative food and beverage options have bolstered its performance.

Strong November Box Office Lifts Cinemark's Spirits

Cinemark recently celebrated record-breaking results over the Thanksgiving holiday, setting all-time domestic records in box office revenues, premium formats, and food and beverage sales. The impressive performance was fueled by strong audience demand for films, including Moana 2 and strong audience interest in films like Wicked, Gladiator II, and Red One.

Highlights included the best-ever Thanksgiving five-day box office performance, the highest Thanksgiving Day revenue, record single-day attendance in the post-pandemic era on Friday, Nov. 29, and unprecedented food and beverage sales on the same day. The holiday also marked one of the largest food and beverage weekends in Cinemark’s history and the top November weekend for premium format earnings, including the popular D-BOX motion seats and Cinemark XD.

Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and CEO, credited the results to exceptional content delivered by studio partners and the dedication of the Cinemark team to provide immersive, high-quality cinematic experiences. He emphasized the cultural significance of theatrical exhibitions and expressed optimism about the industry’s future.

Will Growth Sustain for CNK?

Cinemark’s packed release schedule promises to sustain this momentum with upcoming titles such as Kraven the Hunter, Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Dog Man. Beyond 2024, CNK stated optimism with highly anticipated films like Minecraft, Thunderbolts, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, among others. These releases not only highlight the depth and diversity of the upcoming content but also underscore Cinemark’s ability to capitalize on big-ticket productions.



In addition to leveraging these releases, Cinemark is actively enhancing the moviegoing experience through innovative offerings. Its loyalty program, Cinemark Movie Rewards, continues to strengthen customer engagement by awarding one point per dollar spent, while the premium Movie Club membership offers exclusive benefits like monthly movie credits and discounted concessions. Beyond rewards, Cinemark has embraced mobile ordering and third-party delivery through platforms such as DoorDash and an online merchandise store, ShopCinemark.com, where fans can purchase movie-themed products.



Cinemark’s long-term growth potential is strengthened by its strategic focus on premium theater experiences. With nearly 70% domestic penetration of recliner seating, advanced D-BOX motion seating, and impressive large-format screens, the company has established itself as a leader in quality and innovation. Its dedication to cutting-edge technology and superior viewing options aligns with rising consumer demand for premium entertainment, as demonstrated by record-breaking D-BOX revenues in the third quarter of 2024.



Looking ahead, Cinemark’s future remains bright. By combining a diverse and exciting release schedule with cutting-edge technology, a robust loyalty program of over 21 million members, and ongoing enhancements to the customer experience, Cinemark is well-positioned to sustain growth and reinforce its leadership in delivering unparalleled entertainment.

CNK’s Upward Estimate Revisions Reflect Optimism

Analysts have been revising earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNK upward for 2024 and 2025. This trend aligns with the company’s robust fundamentals, underscoring expectations of continued growth and profitability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2024 and 2025 EPS has moved up 44.9% and 6.5%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



CNK’s Technical and Valuation Insights

Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for CNK. As of Monday, Cinemark stock was trading above its 50-day moving average of $29.92 and its 200-day moving average of $23.03. The technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in CNK’s financial health and prospects.

The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.32X, well below the industry average of 2.40X, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity.



Our Thoughts

Cinemark presents a compelling investment opportunity, driven by its strong operational performance, strategic investments in premium theater experiences, and robust release schedule. The company’s leadership in advanced seating technology, growing demand for premium formats, and a loyal customer base of over 21 million members position it well to capitalize on the continued rebound in the film industry. With favorable valuation metrics compared to its peers and positive earnings revisions, Cinemark is poised for sustained growth. We believe that this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for investors looking to capitalize on the growth of the theatrical exhibition sector.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

