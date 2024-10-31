Cinemark Holdings Achieves Record Revenue in Q3 2024

Cinemark Holdings ( (CNK) ) has provided an update.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. reported significant growth in Q3 2024, achieving record-high revenue of $922 million, a 5% increase from the previous year. The company entertained 60 million moviegoers and delivered a net income of $189 million, highlighting the continued demand for theatrical experiences. Cinemark’s strategic initiatives and compelling movie releases contributed to surpassing industry recovery rates and achieving impressive market share growth in both the U.S. and Latin America.

Learn more about CNK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.