Cinemark Holdings Achieves Record Revenue in Q3 2024

October 31, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Cinemark Holdings ( (CNK) ) has provided an update.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. reported significant growth in Q3 2024, achieving record-high revenue of $922 million, a 5% increase from the previous year. The company entertained 60 million moviegoers and delivered a net income of $189 million, highlighting the continued demand for theatrical experiences. Cinemark’s strategic initiatives and compelling movie releases contributed to surpassing industry recovery rates and achieving impressive market share growth in both the U.S. and Latin America.

