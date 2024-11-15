Cinda International’s Strategic Disposal and Profit Forecast

Cinda International Holdings Limited (HK:0111) has released an update.

Cinda International Holdings Limited announces the disposal of a 50% equity interest in a subsidiary, highlighting a profit forecast based on detailed valuation assumptions. The valuation considers stable market conditions and assumes the entity will continue operations without major economic disruptions. This transaction reflects Cinda International’s strategic financial management amid changing market dynamics.

