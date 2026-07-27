Cincinnati Financial Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.255 billion, or $8.05 per share. This compares with $685 million, or $4.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.6% to $4.274 billion from $3.248 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.255 Bln. vs. $685 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.05 vs. $4.34 last year. -Revenue: $4.274 Bln vs. $3.248 Bln last year.

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