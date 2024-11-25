News & Insights

Cimpress Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at AGM

November 25, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Cimpress ( (CMPR) ) has issued an update.

At Cimpress plc’s Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, shareholders voted on several key proposals, including reappointing Dessislava Temperley to the Board of Directors, approving executive compensation, and amending the 2020 Equity Incentive Plan. They also renewed the Board’s authority to issue shares and opt out of preemption rights. PricewaterhouseCoopers Ireland was reappointed as the statutory auditor, and the Board or Audit Committee was authorized to set its remuneration.

