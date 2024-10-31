Cigna reports Q3 adjusted EPS $7.51, consensus $7.20

Reports Q3 revenue $63.69M, consensus $59.35B. “Our strong performance this quarter is a testament to the leadership, stability and expertise of our team,” said David Cordani, chairman and CEO of The Cigna (CI) Group. “Our disciplined execution of our strategic plan and our comprehensive health services ensure we remain well-positioned in a highly dynamic environment, while sustaining business growth in both the near- and long-term.”

