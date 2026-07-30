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The Cigna Group Q2 Profit Climbs

July 30, 2026 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.660 billion, or $6.29 per share. This compares with $1.532 billion, or $5.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.054 billion or $7.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $71.668 billion from $67.178 billion last year.

The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.660 Bln. vs. $1.532 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.29 vs. $5.71 last year. -Revenue: $71.668 Bln vs. $67.178 Bln last year.

Projection for Full Year Ending December 31, 2026 Adjusted Income from Operations, per share at least $30.45

Evernorth Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax at least $6,900

Cigna Healthcare Adjusted Income from Operations, Pre-Tax at least $4,550

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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