Cigna Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook after reporting second-quarter results that management said exceeded expectations in both its Evernorth health services business and Cigna Healthcare insurance segment.

The company reported second-quarter total revenue of $71.7 billion, adjusted after-tax earnings of $2.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $7.78. Cigna also recorded after-tax special-item charges of $153 million, or $0.58 per share, during the quarter.

For the full year, Cigna increased its adjusted earnings-per-share outlook to at least $30.45. CFO Ann Dennison said the guidance reflects strong first-half performance while retaining what she described as a “prudent view” of the operating environment.

Evernorth Specialty Strength Offsets Pharmacy Pressures

Evernorth Health Services generated $61.5 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 6% from a year earlier, and $1.7 billion in pretax adjusted earnings. Its Specialty and Care Services unit produced $1.1 billion in pretax adjusted earnings, a 22% year-over-year increase that exceeded management’s expectations.

Dennison attributed the performance to continued specialty-drug utilization growth, quicker-than-anticipated adoption of biosimilars and specialty generics, operating efficiencies and income from Cigna’s investment in Shields Health Solutions. She said specialty-generic penetration for newer products exceeded 80% in the quarter.

The company said increased biosimilar and specialty-generic adoption improves affordability for clients and patients, but it also shifts earnings within Evernorth. Dennison said the dynamic boosts Specialty and Care Services while reducing contributions from Pharmacy Benefit Services, in part because lower drug costs affect revenue and the economics of the pharmacy-benefits business.

Pharmacy Benefit Services reported pretax adjusted earnings of $609 million, down from the prior year and broadly in line with expectations. Management cited the impact of previously discussed extensions and renewals of large client contracts, as well as investment spending tied to the transition to its rebate-free pharmacy-benefits model, Signature.

Cigna said it expects full-year Evernorth pretax adjusted earnings of at least $6.9 billion. While specialty generics and biosimilars should remain a meaningful tailwind, Dennison said the magnitude of the second-quarter benefit is not expected to recur at the same level in the third and fourth quarters.

Management also cited moderating GLP-1 prescription growth. Coverage levels declined slightly and utilization growth slowed from the elevated levels in earlier periods, a trend the company expects to continue through the rest of 2026. CEO Brian Evanko said the anticipated modest pressure from lower GLP-1 volumes in the second half is expected to effectively offset Evernorth’s second-quarter outperformance.

Cigna Healthcare Results Top Expectations

Cigna Healthcare posted second-quarter revenue of $11.8 billion, up 10% year over year, and pretax adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion. The segment’s medical care ratio was 84.5%, slightly better than the company expected.

Management said the segment benefited from strong performance in its U.S. employer business and medical-cost trends that were slightly favorable to expectations. The company pointed to lower outpatient trends, including lower surgical spending, while noting that overall medical-cost trends remained elevated but stable at high-single-digit levels.

Cigna raised its full-year pretax adjusted earnings outlook for Cigna Healthcare to at least $4.55 billion. It expects more than 60% of second-half segment earnings to occur in the third quarter and expects the third-quarter medical care ratio to be slightly above the second-quarter level, consistent with historical seasonality.

Evanko said the company continues to see growth in medical membership in the employer market and cited disciplined pricing, care coordination and stop-loss margin recapture as contributors to performance. Dennison said stop-loss results tracked in line with expectations and were not a driver of second-quarter variance.

On independent dispute resolution, or IDR, claims, Evanko said Cigna supports consumer protections against surprise medical billing but sees “clear abuses” in the mechanism. He said the company views the impact as manageable within its Cigna Healthcare planning and pricing assumptions.

Signature Launch and Client Retention

Cigna plans to introduce Signature to Cigna Healthcare’s fully insured plans in 2027 before a broader market rollout in 2028. The company said the model is designed around fee-based arrangements, price transparency and a “Price Assure” capability intended to provide customers with the lowest available out-of-pocket cost.

Evanko said Evernorth Pharmacy Benefit Services completed its 2026 selling season with retention above 97%, while preliminary indicators point to retention in the mid-90% range or higher for 2027. He said new business already secured for 2027 exceeds the prior two selling seasons combined.

Management said it is tracking in line with expected Signature-related investment levels for 2026 and expects similar spending in 2027, with investment levels expected to decline over time. Evanko said the company expects Signature margins ultimately to be in the 4% range, similar to margins from legacy pharmacy-benefit solutions.

Capital, AI and Portfolio Focus

Cigna expects approximately $9 billion in operating cash flow for 2026, weighted toward the second half. The company repurchased about 900,000 shares for approximately $250 million in the second quarter. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio was 42.8% as of June 30, and management expects to end the year closer to its 40% target.

The company also highlighted artificial-intelligence initiatives in specialty pharmacy and care coordination. Evanko said its Pharmacy Forward program is expected to reduce average time to therapy by half and reduce clinician documentation time by up to 50%. Cigna also expanded AI-enabled care coordination intended to identify customers with emerging complex conditions earlier; management said the effort could extend support to 20% more customers.

Evanko said customers who engage in the company’s care-coordination programs reduce medical costs by approximately $2,000 annually on average, while early engagement has been associated with a 42% reduction in avoidable inpatient stays among participating customers.

Separately, Cigna plans to exit the ACA exchange business at the end of 2026. Management said the business is tracking in line with expectations for positive but below-target margins this year. Dennison said the exit may create some stranded overhead and produce only a modest capital release.

About Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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