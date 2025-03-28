Cigna Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cigna Group. Our analysis of options history for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $814,022, and 2 were calls, valued at $71,613.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $310.0 for Cigna Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cigna Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cigna Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

Cigna Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.2 $11.0 $11.0 $310.00 $171.5K 1.4K 206 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.0 $10.6 $11.0 $310.00 $110.0K 1.4K 406 CI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.4 $11.3 $11.3 $310.00 $56.5K 1.4K 806 CI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.4 $11.3 $11.3 $310.00 $56.5K 1.4K 756 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.3 $10.6 $11.3 $310.00 $56.5K 1.4K 706

About Cigna Group

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of September 2024.

Current Position of Cigna Group

With a volume of 463,723, the price of CI is down -0.06% at $324.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cigna Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $365.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Cigna Group, maintaining a target price of $365.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for CI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

