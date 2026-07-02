Cigna Brings AI to Specialty Pharmacy With Pharmacy Forward

The Cigna Group’s CI health services division, Evernorth, has launched Pharmacy Forward, an AI-powered specialty pharmacy initiative designed to simplify and accelerate the prescription journey for patients with complex conditions. Backed by a $100 million investment through 2028, the program will first roll out through Accredo Specialty Pharmacy. By using artificial intelligence across prescription intake, clinical support and fulfilment, the platform aims to reduce delays, improve communication and help patients start treatment sooner.

The platform is expected to make specialty pharmacy operations more efficient for both patients and healthcare providers. Pharmacy Forward is projected to cut prescription processing times in half while reducing clinicians' administrative work. It also expands personalized digital support to improve medication adherence. Another advantage is its logistics network, with 90% of Accredo patients living within a one-day ground delivery radius. The initiative is expected to generate nearly $400 million in cumulative value by the end of 2028.

The launch fits into Cigna's broader plan to expand Evernorth Health Services, a key growth driver. The company has been investing in technology to simplify pharmacy services, improve efficiency and encourage biosimilar adoption. The strategy is already showing results. In the first quarter of 2026, Evernorth's adjusted revenues rose 9% year over year to $58.4 billion, while pretax adjusted earnings in its Specialty and Care Services business increased 20%.

Pharmacy Forward highlights Cigna's continued push to grow its healthcare services business beyond traditional insurance. Although the investment is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on near-term earnings, it could strengthen Evernorth's position in the growing specialty pharmacy market by improving efficiency and patient experience. Combined with higher adjusted EPS guidance for 2026 and the leadership of CEO Brian Evanko, the initiative reinforces Cigna's long-term growth strategy.

Cigna’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Cigna have gained 0.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 25.2% gain over the same period.



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Cigna’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and CVS Health Corporation CVS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.32 per share, indicating 12.05% year-over-year growth. UNH beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 0.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $443.7 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elevance Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.86 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. ELV beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 10.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $ 194.24 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.44 per share, indicating 10.22% year-over-year growth. CVS beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $409 billion, implying 1.7% year-over-year growth.

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