CIFI Holdings Advances Offshore Debt Restructuring

CIFI Holdings has made significant progress in its offshore debt restructuring, with creditors holding around 77.88% of the outstanding principal amount agreeing to the restructuring support agreement (RSA). This milestone aims to ease the company’s liquidity issues and establish a sustainable capital structure for long-term value. The company continues to urge remaining creditors to join the RSA, offering incentives for early participation.

