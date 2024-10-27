News & Insights

Stocks

CIFI Holdings Advances Offshore Debt Restructuring

October 27, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co (DE:6CI) has released an update.

CIFI Holdings has made significant progress in its offshore debt restructuring, with creditors holding around 77.88% of the outstanding principal amount agreeing to the restructuring support agreement (RSA). This milestone aims to ease the company’s liquidity issues and establish a sustainable capital structure for long-term value. The company continues to urge remaining creditors to join the RSA, offering incentives for early participation.

For further insights into DE:6CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.