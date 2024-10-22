CIEN's WaveLogic 6 Technology Used by Boldyn Networks: Stock to Gain?

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN WaveLogic 6 technology is adopted by Boldyn Networks to enhance its fiber network in New York and New Jersey through a scalable wavelength service that delivers up to 1.6Tb/s per channel. Boldyn Networks is a prominent neutral host provider delivering advanced shared network infrastructure , with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

Being among the first to implement this technology, Boldyn Networks significantly boosts its network capacity and efficiency to meet the rising demands of carriers, enterprises and hyperscalers for reliable, high-capacity data center connections.

Boldyn Networks integrates advanced coherent technology with a simplified, server-like operational model using Ciena’s Waveserver platform, effectively reducing costs per bit and energy use. This offering is scalable to address customers' current and future growth needs, supporting speeds of 100Gb/s, 400Gb/s, 800Gb/s and up to 1.6Tb/s.

Ciena's WaveLogic 6 delivers impressive 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and enhances network coverage for 800G connectivity. It also supports tailored 800G pluggables to accommodate a wide range of customer needs and applications, spanning distances from 10 km to 1000 km. WaveLogic 6 achieves the highest capacity over fiber by utilizing advanced, coherent DSP innovations. By integrating this technology, Boldyn Networks can offer optimal transport economics for high-capacity, high-growth applications.

Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Technology Gaining Traction

Ciena’s performance is driven by strengthening bandwidth demand owing to rapid cloud adoption and the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology use cases. As the industry's first 1.6 Tb/s coherent optic solution, its WaveLogic 6 Extreme introduces cutting-edge capabilities for optical transport.

In August 2024, Ciena and Arelion achieved a milestone with the world’s first 1.6 Tb/s wavelength data transmission in a live network field trial. Utilizing Ciena’s advanced WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), this achievement took place over Arelion’s 470km route connecting its Ashburn, VA (Equinix) and Telxius’ Virginia Beach cable landing station.

WaveLogic 6 Extreme is picking up pace, and the company expects to witness top-line growth in the fiscal fourth quarter on increased adoption. So far, it has secured orders from 23 customers for WaveLogic 6 Extreme. The increasing adoption of WaveLogic 6 technology will boost Ciena’s top-line growth, propelling the stock upward.

CIEN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CIEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 61.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 61.6%.



