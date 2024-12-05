Ciena price target raised to $75 from $60 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Ciena (CIEN) to $75 from $60 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of the Q4 report on December 12. The firm says Ciena shares are up over 30% in the last three months as investors are excited about artificial intelligence’s effect on data center interconnect demand, Ciena’s eventual entry into AI datacom, and incremental improvement in U.S. telecom. The analyst expects a slight Q4 beat driven by U.S. telecom and cloud, secondarily. Rosenblatt anticipates Ciena to guide fiscal 2025 to “normal” 6% to 8% revenue growth, but notes that expectations are a little higher. It is “slightly cautious” on the Q4 earnings “since investors appear a little ahead of themselves in the near-term.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CIEN:
- Ciena price target raised to $80 from $75 at Needham
- Verizon advances fiber network for AI workloads
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- Ciena downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
- Ciena downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.