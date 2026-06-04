CIEN Q2 Earnings Beat on AI-Led Networking Demand, FY26 View Elevated

Ciena Corporation CIEN reported fiscal second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. The bottom line surged 290% year over year as AI-driven network investments continued to accelerate.

Quarterly revenues rose 39.5% year over year to $1.57 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Record revenues, expanding cloud demand and strong optical networking adoption fueled the performance.

Cloud provider revenues accounted for 46% of total sales and climbed 70% year over year. Revenues from RLS and Waveserver products each increased more than 50% from the prior-year quarter. India revenues more than doubled, driven by the BharatNet-related MOFN program. The company also added 20 new WaveLogic 6 Extreme customers during the quarter, bringing the total customer count to 110.

Management highlighted that demand for optical networking tied to AI deployments continues to exceed supply, providing longer-term visibility. The company also secured the industry's first hyperscaler multi-rail opportunity using its RLS Hyper-Rail solution, reinforcing its position in AI infrastructure networking.

Ciena Sees Broad-Based Segment Growth

Networking Platforms remained the largest contributor, generating $1.27 billion in revenues and representing 81.1% of total sales. Within the segment, Optical Networking revenues increased to $1.10 billion from $773.6 million a year ago, while Routing and Switching revenues advanced to $174.2 million from $92.7 million.

Platform Software and Services revenues improved to $93.9 million from $85.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Ciena Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Global Services revenues rose to $179.4 million from $146.2 million, reflecting healthy demand for implementation, maintenance and support offerings.

Blue Planet Automation Software and Services revenues declined to $23.4 million from $28 million.

CIEN Delivers Strong Margin Expansion

Profitability improved sharply during the quarter. Adjusted gross margin expanded 390 basis points year over year to 44.9%, supported by favorable product mix and operating execution.

Adjusted operating margin increased to 19.5% from 8.2% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating expenses were $397.8 million, up 7.7% year over year. Despite higher spending, the company generated substantial operating leverage as revenue growth significantly outpaced expense growth.

Adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled year over year to $341.8 million.

Ciena Strengthens Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Operating performance translated into stronger cash generation. Cash provided by operations increased 66% year over year to $260 million, while free cash flow climbed 71% to $219 million.

As of May 2, 2026, the company had $1.4 billion in cash and investments and $1.5 billion of net long-term debt.

Ciena also continued returning capital to shareholders. During the quarter, it repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares for $83.1 million under its $1 billion repurchase authorization.

CIEN Raises Full-Year Revenue Outlook

For fiscal third-quarter 2026, management expects revenues of $1.625 billion (+/- $50 million). Adjusted gross margin is projected at 45% (+/-50 bps), while adjusted operating margin is expected between 19% and 20%.

The company anticipates adjusted operating expenses of $410 million (+/-10 million).

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $6.3 billion (+/-$100 million), representing roughly 32% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

It expects adjusted gross margin between 44.5% and 45%, adjusted operating expenses of approximately $1.61 billion (+/-$20 million) and adjusted operating margin around 19% (+/-50 bps). Management cited sustained AI infrastructure investment and strong demand for optical networking solutions as key supports for the outlook.

CIEN’s Zacks Rank

Ciena currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Peer Companies

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share of six cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of eight cents. The company’s bottom line improved 200% year over year. Quarterly net revenues of $158.8 million declined 2% year over year but topped the consensus estimate of $152.5 million by 4.1%. Revenues came within the management guidance of $145-$160 million.

Corning Incorporated GLW reported first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 70 cents per share, up 29.6% year over year and in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $4.35 billion increased 18.1% from the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus estimate by 1.78%. Corning’s top-line growth was driven by strong demand for Gen AI-related products and a sharp ramp in solar offerings, with Optical Communications and Solar emerging as key contributors. GLW’s core operating margin expanded to 20.2%, reflecting improved scale and execution.

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales increased to $406.8 million from $284.8 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by strong performance in its Network and Service Enablement and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. Viavi’s non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $67.6 million or 27 cents per share compared with $33.9 million or 15 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by three cents.

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