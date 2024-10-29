Cielo Waste Solutions Postpones AGM for Better Transparency

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Cielo Waste Solutions has postponed its annual general meeting due to technical issues, rescheduling it for mid-December as an in-person event to enhance communication and transparency. The company aims to lead the wood by-product-to-fuels industry using environmentally friendly technologies and emphasizes generating positive returns for shareholders.

