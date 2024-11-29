News & Insights

Cielo Prioritizes Biofuel Expansion with Asset Sale

November 29, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Cielo Waste Solutions is divesting its Thermal Catalytic Depolymerization technology assets and the associated mortgage loan to focus on more advanced Licensed Technologies, enhancing its biofuel production capabilities. This strategic move aims to streamline operations and accelerate revenue generation through the expansion of its Carseland Facility.

