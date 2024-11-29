Cielo Prioritizes Biofuel Expansion with Asset Sale

Cielo Waste Solutions (TSE:CMC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cielo Waste Solutions is divesting its Thermal Catalytic Depolymerization technology assets and the associated mortgage loan to focus on more advanced Licensed Technologies, enhancing its biofuel production capabilities. This strategic move aims to streamline operations and accelerate revenue generation through the expansion of its Carseland Facility.

For further insights into TSE:CMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.