CICC Penalized for IPO Sponsorship Lapses

October 27, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

China International Capital (HK:3908) has released an update.

China International Capital Corporation (CICC) faces administrative penalties from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for failing to exercise due diligence during the IPO sponsorship of S2C Limited. The penalties include a rectification order, confiscation of sponsorship income, and fines for CICC and its responsible officers. CICC has expressed its commitment to improving its professional standards to better serve the capital market.

