Cibus completed edits in Canola for 4th mode of action

November 14, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Cibus (CBUS) announced that it has successfully completed edits in Canola for its 4th mode of action for its Sclerotinia resistance trait and expects greenhouse results in the first quarter of 2025. Multiple modes of action, which are akin to a plant’s defenses to disease, are critical for durable disease resistance. This advancement builds upon the Company’s previously announced field trial results for its 2nd mode of action showing enhanced resistance to Sclerotinia in Canola plants edited with Cibus’ Sclerotinia resistance trait.

