Cibox Inter@ctive SA’s Market Position and Growth

November 25, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Cibox Inter@ctive SA (FR:ALCBX) has released an update.

Cibox Inter@ctive SA, a French technology company known for its innovative electric micro-mobility products, reported a turnover of €4.9 million in 2023. The company’s shares, listed on Euronext Growth Paris, are eligible for PEA and PEA-PME, reflecting its stable position in the market. With a focus on personal and professional mobility solutions, Cibox continues to expand its brand presence with products like Scooty and yeep.me.

