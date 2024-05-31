News & Insights

CI Financial Initiates Multi-Million Share Buyback

May 31, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) has released an update.

CI Financial Corp. has launched a substantial issuer bid to buy back up to 5 million of its common shares at $15.50 each, representing about 3.3% of its total issued and outstanding shares. The buyback offers shareholders a chance to sell their shares back to the company until the offer expires on July 8, 2024. The initiative is part of the company’s strategy to utilize its financial resources effectively and increase the ownership stake of remaining shareholders.

