CI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $322.32, changing hands as low as $309.59 per share. The Cigna Group shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $262.0303 per share, with $370.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $314.44. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

