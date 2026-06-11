CHWY Q1 Earnings Call Flags Softer Consumer Spending

Chewy, Inc. CHWY used its fiscal first-quarterearnings callto make a clear distinction: the business is still gaining share, but the consumer backdrop has turned more cautious. Management’s message was centered on slower discretionary attachment and premiumization rather than a breakdown in core demand.

That framing mattered because it came with a lower full-year sales outlook, even as the company kept its margin target intact and continued to push deeper into health care, clinics and AI-led efficiency efforts.

CHWY Lowers the Top-Line Bar

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.43, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues of $3.36 billion edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 billion by 0.1%. Net sales rose 7.7% year over year, helped by nearly 200,000 net customer additions.

Chewy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chewy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chewy Quote

Chief executive officer Sumit Singh said the business held up well through much of the quarter, but consumer conditions weakened later in the period. He pointed to more pressure on premiumization and product attach rates, which created what he described as a short-term headwind to net sales per active customer.

That shift led Chewy to cut its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $13.40-$13.55 billion, or 6.3-7.5% growth. The company also guided for second-quarter sales of $3.30-$3.33 billion, saying its outlook now reflects a more conservative view of consumer spending for the rest of the year.

Chewy Holds the Margin Line

The notable counterpoint was profitability. Gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 30.1%, while adjusted EBITDA margin rose 130 basis points to 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $253.1 million, and free cash flow increased 45.4% to $70.8 million.

Chief financial officer Chris Deppe said margin gains were driven by sponsored ads, favorable mix, fulfillment productivity and operating discipline. He also said early AI-enabled efficiencies and lower variable costs helped deliver SG&A leverage, even as Chewy continued to invest in health, automation and customer acquisition.

Despite the lower revenue outlook, management maintained full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance at 6.6% to 6.8%. That implies Chewy believes structural earnings drivers are strong enough to offset softer spending and the modest margin drag tied to Modern Animal this year.

CHWY Leans Into Health and AI

Singh made health one of the central long-term themes of the call. He said pet health care represents a roughly $54 billion addressable market, including more than $40 billion tied to in-clinic products and veterinary services, and argued Chewy Vet Care is becoming both a growth engine and a customer acquisition tool.

Management said about 40% of clinic customers are new to Chewy and that those customers tend to generate about $900 in first-year net sales per active customer. After closing the Modern Animal acquisition, the company expects to operate roughly 60 clinics by the end of fiscal 2026, with embedded revenue contribution approaching about $290 million at steady state.

AI was the other strategic pillar. Singh said Chewy is deploying AI across customer service, pharmacy operations, fulfillment and marketing, and reiterated that these efforts should deliver a low tens of millions of dollars benefit in fiscal 2026, with a bigger ramp in 2027 and beyond.

Chewy Defends Share Gains in Q&A

The analyst Q&A focused on whether weakening trends reflected macro pressure or a competitive issue. In response to questions from JPMorgan and MoffettNathanson, Singh was emphatic that Chewy continues to gain share and said branded search, direct traffic, lower churn and healthy reactivations all point to a stable competitive position.

He also pushed back on the idea that Amazon’s same-day grocery push had altered the landscape in a meaningful way. Instead, management framed the slowdown as a broad consumer issue, with softer discretionary attachment and premium treat behavior weighing more heavily than any change in competitive intensity.

A Goldman Sachs analyst also pressed on investment cadence. Singh said Chewy is still funding initiatives that expand the total addressable market and improve efficiency, including Chewy Health, Autoship enhancements, automation and AI, while staying disciplined on customer acquisition returns.

CHWY Keeps a Disciplined Stance

The broader tone of the call was cautious on spending but confident on execution. Management acknowledged that several company-specific initiatives have produced gains, though not enough to justify embedding a stronger consumer rebound into the current forecast.

At the same time, Chewy continued to emphasize recurring revenue quality. Autoship sales rose 10.5% year over year to $2.83 billion and reached 84.4% of total net sales, underscoring the predictability of the model even as customer baskets face near-term pressure.

That leaves investors with a company still investing for a larger health and services opportunity while leaning on margin expansion, recurring revenue and free cash flow to absorb a more subdued consumer environment.

Chewy's Zacks Signals

CHWY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), alongside a Value Score of C, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, the rank carries the most weight, and a Zacks Rank #4 points to weakening earnings estimate revisions even when some style characteristics remain favorable.

The Style Score still offers some context. The Growth Score of A and the VGM Score of A indicate attractive growth and blended style traits, but Zacks materials state that investors should not buy stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Strong Sell) even if Style Scores are strong. That signal can change as analysts revise estimates after the quarter, so the post-earnings revision trend remains the key item to watch.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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