Churchill Resources Completes $2M Private Placement

Churchill Resources Inc. has successfully concluded its $2 million private placement, with proceeds earmarked for exploration projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. The funding will support the company’s focus on high-grade nickel sulphide exploration, benefiting from Canada’s extensive mineral industry.

