Churchill Downs to invest $40M-$50M in HRM entertainment venue in Calvert City

October 23, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Churchill Downs (CHDN) announced the planned development of a $40M to $50M historical racing machine, or HRM, entertainment venue in Calvert City, Kentucky. CDI plans to open the new 23,000 square-foot facility with 250 HRMs, a sports bar and a sportsbook, and a simulcast center in early 2026. The new facility will serve as an extension of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel and will be CDI’s eighth historical horse racing entertainment venue in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

