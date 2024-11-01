Church & Dwight reports Q3 adjusted EPS 79c, consensus 68c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.51B, consensus $1.49B. Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong results. Our outstanding Q3 results reflect the strength of our brands, the success of our new products, and our continued focus on execution. Volume was the primary driver of organic growth, which we expect to continue in Q4. We increased the investment in our brands in the quarter. Marketing as a percent of sales increased 80 basis points driving consumption and share gains. Global online sales grew to 20.7% of total consumer sales in Q3. Finally, the combination of strong sales, margin expansion, and efficient working capital management resulted in strong cash flow generation through the first nine months, with over $1 billion of cash from operations expected in the full year. All three of our businesses delivered strong organic growth in the quarter. The Domestic Division grew 3.3% organically with five of our seven power brands growing share. Organic growth in the International Division was 8.1%, driven by growth in both our country subsidiaries and our Global Markets Group. Our Specialty Products Division grew organic sales 7.5% while continuing the strategy of right sizing this business to focus on more profitable growth.”

