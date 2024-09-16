Church & Dwight Promotes Richard Dierker To President And CEO

News & Insights

September 16, 2024 — 09:35 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) announced that it will promote Richard Dierker, a 15-year veteran of the Company, to President and Chief Executive Officer and elect to the Board of Directors effective March 31, 2025.

Matthew Farrell will continue to serve as President and CEO until then, and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board for a transition period.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is a producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER, OXICLEAN, VITAFUSION, BATISTE, WATERPIK, THERABREATH and HERO.

