Is Church & Dwight Positioned for a Beat in Q2 Earnings Release?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD is likely to witness a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, marginally lower than the year-ago period’s revenues of $1.51 billion.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 89 cents a share, which suggests a decline of 5.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. CHD has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 6.5%, on average.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Church & Dwight Co., Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence CHD’s Upcoming Results

Church & Dwight’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the continued impact of the company’s 2025 strategic portfolio actions. Management expects reported sales to decrease about 1% year over year, despite forecasting organic sales growth of roughly 3%, with the reported decline attributable entirely to the portfolio changes.



The company is also likely to have faced continued pressure from higher commodity and transportation costs related to the Middle East conflict. Although management expects gross margin to expand by approximately 50 basis points in the quarter, transportation-cost inflation ahead of planned mitigation efforts may have limited margin expansion.



Higher operating expenses are also expected to have weighed on earnings. Management expects increased marketing investments and higher SG&A expenses, including Touchland-related amortization, to more than offset gross-margin gains. As a result, the company projected adjusted EPS of 88 cents for the quarter while indicating that earnings growth would remain back-half weighted.



On the positive side, innovation-led volume growth is likely to have supported organic sales. Strength in brands such as THERABREATH, ARM & HAMMER and HERO, backed by distribution gains, market-share expansion and new product launches, may have aided demand. Productivity initiatives could also have partially offset inflationary pressures, supporting the modest gross-margin expansion anticipated for the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for CHD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Church & Dwight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.65%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for ADM’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $22.4 billion, which calls for 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer-Daniels’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.27, which implies a 36.6% rise year over year. ADM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion. The figure indicates a 1.7% increase from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $2.00, suggesting a 4.2% gain from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $2.4 billion, which suggests 14.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 59 cents, which calls for a 13.5% jump year over year. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.