Church & Dwight Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHD

In trading on Monday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.58, changing hands as low as $104.09 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $93.32 per share, with $113.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.23. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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