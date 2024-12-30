Church & Dwight Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHD

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $93.32 per share, with $113.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.23. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Also see: Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
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