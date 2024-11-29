News & Insights

Chuo Spring Announces Joint Venture in India

November 29, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. (JP:5992) has released an update.

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. is collaborating with Suprajit Engineering Limited to establish a new joint venture focused on manufacturing and selling automotive control cables in India. This venture is part of Chuo Spring’s strategy to expand its presence in the rapidly growing Indian automotive market. The joint venture, named Suprajit Chuhatsu Control Systems Private Limited, is expected to start operations by December 2025.

