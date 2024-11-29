Chuo Spring Announces Joint Venture in India

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. (JP:5992) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chuo Spring Co., Ltd. is collaborating with Suprajit Engineering Limited to establish a new joint venture focused on manufacturing and selling automotive control cables in India. This venture is part of Chuo Spring’s strategy to expand its presence in the rapidly growing Indian automotive market. The joint venture, named Suprajit Chuhatsu Control Systems Private Limited, is expected to start operations by December 2025.

For further insights into JP:5992 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.