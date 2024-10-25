Chugai Pharmaceuticals Revises Financial Forecasts

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4519) has released an update.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. has announced an upward revision in its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 2024, reflecting significant changes in its business environment. However, the company has left its year-end dividend forecast undecided, opting to determine it based on its profit distribution principles after the fiscal year ends. This announcement could indicate potential growth opportunities for investors in Chugai Pharmaceuticals.

